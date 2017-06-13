Quit notice to Igbos: Police assures South Easterners of their safety in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has assured Igbos in the state of adequate security of their lives and property. The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, gave the assurance during a meeting with leaders of Igbo community in the state, on Monday and was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Magaji Majiya. […]

Quit notice to Igbos: Police assures South Easterners of their safety in Kano

