Quit notice to Igbos: We’re shocked; Those youths should be arrested – Northern CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned the recent eviction order issued by a group of Northern youths to the Igbos to leave the north within three months.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, CAN said it was shocked to read “some shortsighted and ignorant group from our region, calling on Igbos to leave the North before October. Such call is evil and a threat to national security and unity.”

“Leaders of this group and their sponsors should be arrested and prosecuted immediately.

“If we may ask, Which North do they claim to be speaking for and making these evil threat?

“We are Northerners and cannot recall any meeting where such decision was taken and we will never support or encourage anyone to champion such evil idea.

“What our country needs today is unity for progress not threat from people who don’t know and understand the positive contributions and sacrifice our parents and many people have made to keep this country united to this level.

“The police should arrest them now without delay.They are not representing the North but some enemies of Nigeria.

“We are appealing to peace loving Northerners irrespective of tribe and religion to come out to condemn and disassociate themselves from this group that want to plunge this nation into confusion.

“CAN in the 19 Northern States and Abuja is calling on her members not to accept this evil calls but be loving to all Nigerians from all regions and faith.”

