Quit notice to Igbos: Why Buhari must arrest northern youths, elders – Ijaw Youth Council

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on the Federal Government to stop “pampering” youths and Northern leaders who ordered Igbos to leave the region in three months ass Nigeria cannot afford to experience another civil war. In a statement by its spokesperson, Henry Iyalla, IYC described the Northern elders and youths as “ignorant” […]

Quit notice to Igbos: Why Buhari must arrest northern youths, elders – Ijaw Youth Council

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

