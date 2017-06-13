Quit notice to Ndigbo: Osinbajo orders Security chiefs to protect all Nigerians, property

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has, Tuesday, ordered the security chiefs to ensure that all lives of Nigerians and their property are fully protected at all times and always, anywhere in the country.

The Acting President gave the directives during a meeting with the security chiefs over the weekend.

A statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande said Professor Osinbajo gave the directive in response to the recent threat by some northern groups that Ndigbo must leave the northern region before October 1st.

The statement also said that the Acting President will will start series of consultations with the northern and southern leaders beginning from Today, Tuesday’s evening to salvage the tensed situation in the country.

It said Professor Osinbajo will meet with leaders of the regions separately before meeting with them collectively.

According to the statement, “The Acting President met, over the weekend, with security chiefs and gave them firm instructions on the need to protect lives and property of all Nigerians, everywhere.

“The Acting President will start a series of consultations with leaders of thought from the northern and eastern regions of the country this afternoon.

“He will first meet each group separately on different days this week and then meet them together afterwards,” Akande stated.

The post Quit notice to Ndigbo: Osinbajo orders Security chiefs to protect all Nigerians, property appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

