Quit Notice: We Are Now More Sophisticated – Kanu

Recall that a Coalition of Northern Youths had in the Igbo-must-leave order said, “We are hereby placing the Nigerian authorities and the entire nation on notice, that as from the 1st of October, 2017, we shall commence the implementation of visible actions to prove to the whole world that we are no longer part of any federal union that should do with the Igbo.

Younger brother to IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, told reporters that “the quit notice is one of the best things to have come from the North since the struggle for Biafra started and our people should accept it with happiness.

“This is what we have been looking for all these while; we in IPOB are thankful to the Northern youths for the quit notice given Biafrans in the north to leave.

“This is the best action that has come from Nigeria since the struggle began. We equally thank them for giving our people a time frame within which to leave; if they had been doing like this, there would not have been any problem.”

He urged Biafrans living in the north to come back without hesitation to avoid being killed as was the case in 1967.

He also appealed to governors of the South East to make enough vehicles available to bring Igbos in the north back home.

Also speaking on the investment of Igbos scattered all over the north, which was put at over N44 trillion, Prince Emmanuel said the investments were covered by the relevant sections of the United Nations, UN, charter.

According to him, “They should know that Biafra of today is not that of 1967, we are now more organized and united.

“The period of taking properties belonging to Ndigbo is gone and gone for good; it will not happen again because we are now even more sophisticated.”

He added that Arewa would continue to be the friends of Ndigbo even at the fullness of the actualization of Biafra.

The post Quit Notice: We Are Now More Sophisticated – Kanu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

