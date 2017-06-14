Quit Notice: We Give You From Now Till Thursday To Leave Our Territories – South Africans To Nigerians

The Nigeria Union in South Africa, on Wednesday claimed that two communities in the country, have asked Nigerians to leave their territories.

President of the union, Ikechukwu Anyene, said the Kuruman community in Northern Cape Province gave Nigerians till Thursday to leave.

He also said the Klaafontein community, Extension 5, Johannesburg, directed landlords not to renew the rent of Nigerians in the area, blaming them for the rise of illicit drug trade and prostitution.

“The Nigeria union held series of meetings with the affected communities as well as police and local authorities on the recent threats to Nigerians.

“We have also written reports on these incidents and sent to the Nigerian Mission and the South African police.

“We recommended interventions before the June 16 deadline to the mission and we are waiting for their response.

“The union is worried that any incident involving non -South Africans are attributed to Nigerians,” Anyene said

