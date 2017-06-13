Quite North: If Things Turn Bloody Destroy Your Properties,Turn North Back To Desert And Come Back – President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South- West

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South- West and Ekiti State, Chief Nathaniel Amaechi Uzomah, has condemned the alleged silence of notable Nigerians, especially the federal government, over the quit notice issued by the northern youths, led by the Arewa Youths Forum, to Ibos to vacate the North.

The Igbo leader warned that the

northerners stand to lose more if Igbos obey their quit notice and vacate the north.

Uzomah, who spoke to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday while reacting to the ultimatum, reminded the northerners that with the huge business investment to the tune of trillions of naira the Igbos had already put in the north and which is generating huge returns and contributing immensely to the region’s socio-economic development, the north would lose more if the Igbos quit.

He maintained that the northerners would lose more in the event that the Igbo vacate the north, saying the Igbos are not likely to leave all the property and investment behind

” If I were there, I would rather get a bulldozer to destroy my property there before leaving and not leave it for people who would inherit it. The northern youths should perish the thought that the Igbos leaving the north would carry only their mats and leave their choice property behind, they would destroy those property before leaving.

” I want to tell our people there.

And to my Igbo people there, if eventually you discover this threat to be real, sell any of your property and wares you can sell and destroy anyone remaining before leaving so that the place would return to its hitherto desert.”

“This kind of development calls for urgent dialogue so as to resolve all the burning issues. To me, things have become this bad because the government has been complacent about addressing issues arising from various agitation from the tribal and ethnic nationalities in the country.”

