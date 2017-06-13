Quite Notice On Igbos In The North: We Expected Obasanjo, Tinubu And Babangida To Say Something About This – Chief Uzomah

Chief Uzomah President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South- West and Ekiti State, while speaking to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday reacted the ultimatum, reminded the northerners that with the huge business investment to the tune of trillions of naira the Igbos had already put in the north and which is generating huge returns and contributing immensely to the region’s socio-economic development, the north would lose more if the Igbos quit.

Calling on eminent leaders across the country to condemn the action of Arewa youths, he said he was disappointed that eminent Nigerians like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Bola Tinubu, former President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to mention but a few, had refused to condemn the norther youth action.

He added, “The quit notice served on the Igbos by the Arewa youths and ratified by some northern elders later, calls for concern from every patriotic Nigerian. I am for the unity of Nigerians, but I am highly disappointed by the development. I will say that they have gone too far with such action.

” What is most annoying is that the government of the day is keeping quiet over the matter.

We believe that the government of the day ought to have done something about calling the parties involved and look for a lasting solution to the crisis on ground. They are not supposed to keep quiet.We expected eminent Nigerians whose views are weighty and influential to have started speaking up.

“We expected them to have started saying things that would show that Nigeria is one and that would bring peace. We expect the Presidency, especially the acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to have said something.

In the South-West here, since we are brothers, we expect eminent Nigerians like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Bola Tinubu. And in the north, eminent Nigerians like former President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar others alike. We should put politics aside on an issue like this. ”

He maintained that the northerners would lose more in the event that the Igbo vacate the north, saying the Igbos are not likely to leave all the property and investment behind

The post Quite Notice On Igbos In The North: We Expected Obasanjo, Tinubu And Babangida To Say Something About This – Chief Uzomah appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

