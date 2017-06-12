R17 Million Buys You A Pretty Dope House In East London

It should, given that you have to live in East London.

Only joking, Slummies friends, what’s not to love about jolling at Numbers?

So nowadays R17 million will still get you a pretty decent place to call home here in the Mother City – unlike R1,5 million (HERE) – but up in the Eastern Cape you’re rolling in it.

East London’s Nahoon Valley has a listing for R16,5 million, so fork out the cash and a whopping 963 square feet is all yours.

More info below via BusinessTech:

The four bedroom waterfront home is situated on the banks of the Nahoon River, and is on offer at R16.5 million. Besides the normal facilities expected of a home of this calibre, it offers a whole extra level of entertainment areas, which include an additional kitchen, bar, extra lounges, an indoor braai area and a gym. It also features staff accommodation…

Show me around, please…

Who fancies moving to the Eastern Cape to retire? Jozi folk who play a massive part in pushing up property prices here in Cape Town – that’s directed at you.

