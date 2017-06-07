Racist rant gets PMB Girls’ High pupil suspended – Independent Online
Racist rant gets PMB Girls' High pupil suspended
Durban – A Grade 11 Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School pupil – believed to have repeatedly used the word “k*****,” in two audio recordings which have now gone viral on social media – has been suspended. The girl's identity cannot be revealed because …
Picket outside Maritzburg school after race rant
South Africa: Petition Calling for Anti-Racism Policy At Pietermaritzburg Girls' High Gains Traction
