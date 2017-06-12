Rafael Nadal Defeats Wawrinka to win 10th French Open Title

Spain’s Rafael Nadal made history by winning a record 10th French Open title with victory over Stan Wawrinka in the final. Nadal, 31, won 6-2 6-3 6-1 against the Swiss to claim his 15th major title. He becomes the first person in the Open era to have won a Grand Slam tournament 10 times. Wawrinka, 32, […]

