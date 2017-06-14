Rafael Nadal pulls out of Queen’s Club tournament

French Open Champion, Rafael Nadal, has withdrawn from the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club after being advised to rest by his doctor. The 31-year-old Spaniard, winner of a record 10th French Open on Sunday, said he had had a “long clay court season’’. “My body needs to rest if I am going to be ready …

