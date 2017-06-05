Raid on Ekweremadu: Whistle blower gets bail
“That you Ahmed Echoda age 50 of No 44 living truth street Masaka Nassarawa State and one Maiwada Adamu now at large did conspired within yourselves by informing the office of IGP at Guzepe Area of FCT Abuja that house no 10 Gamges street Maitama FCT Abuja occupied by Oliver Ogbenyi is being maintained and used for criminal activities including keeping of arms and ammunitions unfortunately after the police carried out diligence execution of the search warrant no incriminating items were found there.You by such action Mislead the police and hereby committed the above offences”, the charge reads in part.
The post Raid on Ekweremadu: Whistle blower gets bail appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!