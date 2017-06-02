Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila meets Nyanza ODM aspirants – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Raila meets Nyanza ODM aspirants
Daily Nation
ODM leader Raila Odinga. He Friday is meeting party aspirants from Nyanza and losers in the recent primaries in a bid to quell tensions and possible falling-out. The meeting will be held in Kisumu. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Kenya: Raila Odinga's Siblings Shelve Ambitions to Support HimAllAfrica.com
Raila rushes to his stronghold a day after he was EMBARASSED during Madaraka day celebrationsTUKO.CO.KE

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.