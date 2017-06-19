Raila to face probe over claims of divisive remarks – Nkaissery – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Raila to face probe over claims of divisive remarks – Nkaissery
Daily Nation
Mr Odinga told those calling for his arrest he was not to blame for the poverty in Kajiado. Advertisement. By NATION TEAM More by this Author. The National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag-bearer Raila Odinga will be investigated over his remarks at a rally …
Kajiado state official vows to have people behind hate leaflets in Ngong town arrested
Raila defiant as CS Nkaissery warns he could be arrested over remarks
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!