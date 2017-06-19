Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila to face probe over claims of divisive remarks – Nkaissery – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Raila to face probe over claims of divisive remarks – Nkaissery
Daily Nation
Mr Odinga told those calling for his arrest he was not to blame for the poverty in Kajiado. Advertisement. By NATION TEAM More by this Author. The National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag-bearer Raila Odinga will be investigated over his remarks at a rally
Kajiado state official vows to have people behind hate leaflets in Ngong town arrestedThe Star, Kenya
Raila defiant as CS Nkaissery warns he could be arrested over remarksThe Standard

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.