Raiola: Ibrahimovic Has No Offers From Milan

Mino Raiola says Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not been sought after by Milan and he would already be at the club, if Galliani was still at the club.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent, after he was released by Manchester United, due to a cruciate ligament injury he sustained.

The former PSG man is expected to be out for a few months, but has received offers from many clubs.

However his agent says their has been no offer from Milan.

“Ibra is fine, he’s received so many offers, from the US and beyond,” Raiola told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He’s certainly not going to Napoli. Milan haven’t asked me about him. With Galliani, he’d already be there.”

