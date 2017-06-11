Ram Madhav in China: Time to end double standards, BRICS should unite against terror – India Today
|
India Today
|
Ram Madhav in China: Time to end double standards, BRICS should unite against terror
India Today
Urging China and other BRICS nations to unite against terrorism, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said it is time to end "double standards". Ananth Krishnan | Posted by Sonalee Borgohain. Follow @ananthkrishnan Ananth.Krishnan@intoday.com.
'Brics should uplift women and children'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!