Ramadan: Avoid watching television …. – Cleric
The preacher also urges prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari
The post Ramadan: Avoid watching television …. – Cleric appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!