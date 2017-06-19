Ramadan ends on Saturday – NASRDA

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has said this year’s Ramadan fast will come to an end on Saturday. NASRDA explained that the appearance of the first astronomical lunar crescent for the month of June 2017, which signifies the end of Ramadan fast will be recorded in Nigeria on 25th June, 2017 between […]

