Ramadan: Gov. Obaseki, Muslim leaders pray for Buhari’s speedy recovery

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Wednesday night joined the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Haliru Momoh, Ikelebe III and other Muslim traditional and religious leaders in Edo to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the break of day five of the ongoing Ramadan fast at the Otaru’s Palace in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of the state, the governor said that the Ramadan period should be used to express love and to pray for the continued unity of the country.

He said the visit was to show solidarity with Muslims, as well as encourage them to continue to pray for the state, the country and the speedy recovery of President Buhari.

“Ramadan is one of the key pillars in Islam.

“We have decided that in the spirit of brotherliness, we should come and felicitate with you,’’ he said.

Obaseki added that the country needed to be grateful to Allah for allowing it come out stronger, in spite of its current economic challenges.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Auchi, appreciated the governor for joining Muslims in the state to commemorate the fasting period.

He said that the visit was divinely inspired and would go a long way to strengthen religious harmony in the state.

The Otaru also commended the developmental strides of the Gov. Obaseki administration and assured him of his support.

“We will continue to be behind you. You are doing your work quietly. There is a road being constructed to Awain Clan now, as we speak.

“You were superbly elected to do things for this state, just as it was with your predecessor,’’ the Otaru said.

The traditional ruler added that there was need for everyone to continue to pray for the well-being of President Buhari, adding that he has brought progressive change to the country.

