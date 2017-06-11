Ramadan: Nana Shettima Distributes Food Items To Widows , Orphans Of Slain CJTF

by Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Wife of the Borno State governor and president, Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SWOT) Foundation, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima has distributed bags of rice and sugar to each of the two hundred widows and orphans whose husbands and parents were killed by the Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The Foundation also gave money to each of the beneficiaries as transport fare back to their respective houses. Speaking at the occasion which took place at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri yesterday , Shettima said that the gesture was to put smile on the faces of the widows and orphans in the spirit of the Holy month.

She said catering for the widows and orphans is a collective responsibility she found necessary to support through her pet project, SWOT.

Shettima specifically who commended the authorities of El-Kanemi Islamic College of Theology for partnering with SWOT foundation in sponsoring orphans educationally ,called on all Muslims, more especially the well -to -do members of the society to support and be kind to widows and orphans in the society more especially the victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

“The pet project Suport for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SWOT) foundation is ready to continue to partner with individuals, groups and organization for the sake of humanity,” She said

In his welcome address, Chairman SWOT Foundation, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, said the gesture is a continuous process, adding that the foundation recently distributed food and relief items to Islamic scholars, Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) and host communities across the state.

He therefore commended Shettima for her support and concern on the plights of vulnerable people in the state, and the governor for acquiring Central Bank of Nigeria Staff quarters in Maiduguri and dedicated it to orphans and widows as a training school to make them acquire skills and become self- reliant.

