Ramadan: Shettima’s wifegives 200 bags of rice, sugar to widows

BY NDAHI MARAMA,

MAIDUGURI – In the spirit of Ramadan Kareem, the wife of the Borno state Governor and President Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SWOT) Foundation, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima has distributed 200 bags of rice and sugar to each of the two hundred widows and orphans that their husbands and parent were killed in the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The Foundation also gave N5,000 to each of the beneficiaries as transport fare back to their respective houses.

Specifically, the widows and orphans were drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere Council areas.

Speaking at the occasion which took place at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri on Saturday, Mrs. Shettima said that the gesture was to put smile on the faces of the widows and orphans in the spirit of the Holy month.

The first lady said catering for the widows and orphans is a collective responsibility, as such she found it necessary to support them through her pet project, SWOT.

Mrs. Shettima specifically commended the authorities of El-Kanemi Islamic College of Theology for partnering with SWOT foundation in sponsoring orphans educationally.

She therefore called on all Muslims, more especially the well -to -do members of the society to support and be kind to widows and orphans in the society more especially the victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

According to her, the pet project Suport for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SWOT) foundation is ready to continue partner with individuals, groups and organization for the sake of humanity.

In his welcome address, Chairman SWOT Foundation, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, said this gesture is a continuous process, as the foundation recently distributed food and relief items for Islamic scholars, Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs ans host communities across the state.

He therefore commended Mrs. Shettima for her support and concern on the plights of vulnerable people in the state, and the governor for acquiring Central Bank of Nigeria Staff quarters in Maiduguri and dedicated it to orphans and widows as a training school to make them acquire skills and become self- reliant.

Bello then called on widows and orphans in the state to engage in the skills acquisition programmes initiated by the State Government in order to empower them and their families economically.

In his Goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, represented by State Attorney General and Commisioner of Justice, Barister Kaka Shehu Lawan, thanked wife of the governor foe complimenting effort of government in assisting widows/orphans in the state.

He then announced the donation of N500,000 each by the Deputy governor and the Commissioner as assitance for SWOT Foundation.

Speaking on behalf of the Beneficiaries, Ya Amma Mustapha and Hajja Falmata thanked Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima for identifying with them during the time of their needs and prayed that Almighty Allah reward her abundantly. End

