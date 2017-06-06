Pages Navigation Menu

Rangers Complete Signing Of Benfica Midfielder Dalcio

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Rangers have announced the signing of Benfica attacker Dalcio on a season-long loan deal.

The forward passed a medical at the Rangers Training Centre and will immediately join up with his new teammates.

Dalcio joined Benfica from Belenenses in 2015 before having a spell back there on loan, where he gained experience in the Europa League and represented Portugal at U19 and U20 level.

Dalcio told RangersTV.tv on his arrival: “What attracted me was the history of the club, the size of the club, and mainly, the supporters – the amazing fans the club has.

“The gaffer was a real influence on me too. I know he is really competitive and ambitious, and that was the reasons I wanted to join him.

“The manager has said he is here to help me and to improve me. On the club, we need to put it on top where it belongs.”

Last season, Dalcio scored one goal in 33 appearances for Benfica B, operating in midfield and attack.

