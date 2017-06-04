Rapper, Eva Alordiah announces split from fiance

Multiple award-winning female rapper, Eva Alordiah, has revealed that her long-time relationship with fiance, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke, has hit the rocks. The erstwhile love-birds got engaged in January 2016, when Ume-Ezeoke proposed to her on stage at the Headies Award – barely a month after they started dating. In a lengthy post on Instagram in which […]

Rapper, Eva Alordiah announces split from fiance

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

