Rapper Eva Alordiah splits from Fiance of 15 Months

Rapper, Eva Alordiah has has announced the end of her relationship with fiance, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke, after several weeks of denying.

Eva and Caesar got engaged in January 2016, when he proposed to her on stage at the Headies Award a month after they started dating. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she poured her heart.

Read what she wrote below…

“Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the other side. Feels so familiar, this Single life, yet so new.

I have been single for only 1 Day and I already feel

My friends always used to Tease me and tell me I love ‘Love’.

I have finally accepted this is True. I do Love Love. What LEO Woman doesn’t?

#ThatWasAReallyGoodMan and I may be silly to let him go but it’s okay cause now #YouCanHaveHimSisters My head feels wobbly.

I write a great deal don’t I ?

Maybe this happened so I can find a way to get back in my head and stroke the balls of my sleeping muse.

I want a Cat.

I have had dogs all my Life and they made for best of Friends those years I was Single.

Should I get a Cat?

I feel like If I finally do get a Cat it would be an all black one with Eyes that Gleam in the Darkness.

_

Darkness: What lies in the wake of a Love never to be felt again.

I want a Cat and I want to Write.

No not Write Rap. Not that.

It would be so wonderful to write a new Novel.

I’d think about this in the coming days and let you know what I decide.

Hey don’t feel sad for me. I let a Good man go, that must be a good thing no?

I want to write a Novel.

I have to write.

I am going to Write.

I need to Write.

I am Writing.

Don’t Ask about me, I have gone to Write.

I AM a Writer, First.

2:22 NEW

The post Rapper Eva Alordiah splits from Fiance of 15 Months appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

