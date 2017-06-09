Osinbajo discusses modular refining with chemical engineers – Vanguard
Vanguard
Osinbajo discusses modular refining with chemical engineers
Desirous of making a success of modular refining in Nigeria, Nigeria's Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, tabled the proposal before a team of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, NSCE, with a view to getting its inputs into …
