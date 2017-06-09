Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo discusses modular refining with chemical engineers – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Osinbajo discusses modular refining with chemical engineers
Vanguard
Desirous of making a success of modular refining in Nigeria, Nigeria's Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, tabled the proposal before a team of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, NSCE, with a view to getting its inputs into
We will not confront NASS in their dealings– OsinbajoNAIJ.COM
We will engage and not confront you, Osinbajo tells lawmakersTheCable
Osinbajo To Assent 2017 Budget As Presidency, NASS Settle Differences360Nobs.com
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.