Raw: ‘Moment of Silence’ for London Fire Victims – Winchester News Gazette

Raw: 'Moment of Silence' for London Fire Victims
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip observed a minute's silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London, ahead of the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony in London. (June 17). Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/ …
The Queen hold's a minute's silence for London's Grenfell Tower fire victims
