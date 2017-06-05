RCCG donates ICU equipment to LASUTH

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Apapa Family, on Sunday donated some sets of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. The equipment include: four CR 5,000 ICU Beds, four Alpha Active 4 Mattresses, B-Braun Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Muliti-Parameter patient monitors and bedside lockers The church […]

