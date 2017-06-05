Re-arresting & Having Nnamdi Kanu In Prison Is Always Good For The Struggle To Restore Biafra – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said arresting Nnamdi Kanu a second time will bring the attention of world powers to the plight of the people of the South-east.

It added that it would also mean that the attainment of Biafra is near.

The group said its leader is not afraid of going to prison a second time, but arresting him would draw the attention of the international community to the region.

The group in a statement made available to Ngyab.com by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said there was need to make the clarification, especially for those who were calling for the re-arrest of Kanu for flaunting his bail conditions.

The group said the call stemmed from the success of the sit-at-home protest declared by Kanu, which it said witnessed total compliance.

It said: “Arresting Kanu again cannot stop the agitation, rather it will be a very big mistake on the side of federal government and its security operatives because when the security operatives arrested him on his arrival from London in his hotel room in Lagos, it sparked protests and rallies across the world.

“Arresting him again will draw the attention of the world leaders and other relevant organisations closer to the quest for Biafra independence.

“Therefore, we don’t give a damn, whether they arrest him or not. We don’t bother. Keeping Kanu in or out of Nigeria prison means nothing to us because the restoration effort continues unabated. Having Kanu in prison is always good for the struggle to restore Biafra.”

The group said the refusal to free him after two courts of competent jurisdiction granted him unconditional release, elevated the struggle to another level.

It added: “IPOB and its leadership are not even deterred by any threat from any corner because what we are doing is inalienable rights to all the indigenous people around the world and it is enshrined in the United Nations charter.”

