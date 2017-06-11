Re: Fueling the people’s burden

Our so-called representatives in Abuja are representing their selfish interests. How can anyone in his/her right senses talk about fuel increase now? You see, they don’t know how those they ‘represent’ feel! Have you counted the convoy of vehicles any time any governor is on the move? They don’t feel the economic pains Nigerians go through. Nobody should blame them. It’s all our fault. Any policy that increases our sufferings, we shrug our shoulders, swallow hard and quip ‘God day! Man no die, no rotten!’ Let it be with us until we wake up from slumber as God cannot change Nigeria if we allow these Abuja insensitive Reps keep fooling themselves.

–Tony Enyinta, Isuikwuato Abia State.

Abdulfatah, every Nigerian is aware that the country’s problems are initiated and nurtured by the leadership bracket. So, “fueling the people’s burdens”, to satisfy their personal benefits, is the fulcrum of their leadership thrust. Sound as your suggestion that federal roads within states should be primary responsibility of concerned states is, some states might render the within-state parts of the federal road substandard to out-of-state portions thereby rendering the whole exercise a futile endeavour. Most states are unable to service their overheads talkless of financing capital projects such as roads. So, hipping responsibility of the federal arm on states is a suicidal exercise. Despite Fashola’s indisputable performance as governor of Lagos State, his meddlesomeness in taking up Badagry federal express road outlived his two terms in office, still on-going now. God save Nigeria and Nigerians, Amen.

–Lai Ashadele.

God bless you, Mr. Oladeinde for this bold article. It beats me hollow that all the horrifying living condition of Nigerians today means nothing to our so-called legislators. The wicked removal of fuel subsidy which shot up prices of everything, has sent Nigerians to jump into the sea or commit other forms of suicides. Yet those heartless brutes are talking of their demonic Road Funds to be hung on the necks of innocent Nigerians. May God send His fire and brimstone on anyone who tries to present such a bill in this country. Very sad.

–080899687**

If the news making around is anything go by that nass wants to hike fuel price, nigerians will resist the plan. At this period of time when nigerians are passing through hardship of reccession, nass wants to hike price of fuel, is it not wickedness in the eyes of god and man. Our leaders should have re-think of whatever they are doing because we voted them to do law that every nigerian will enjoy rather than putting more salt into our wounds. Nigeria is bigger than few people who have their say. What we want from nass is people-oriented-law that all and sundry will benefit from. Let them know election will come someday and they will need our votes again.They must carry everybody along to move the nation forward irrespective of party differences. God bless nigeria.

–Gordon chika nnorom, umukabia.

My brother Abdulfatah, for average Nigerians the blood sacrifice is already being made. They only have duties but no tights. Nigeria is the only country where the company that supplies electricity decides when to supply the consumers with power, bills what it pleases and forces the consumers to pay. No meters and no mercy. As of now, the young ones who aspire to gain admission into tertiary institutions do not know what is expected of them to be able to achieve the objective because rules are changed every year by JAMB some times, when the process is already in motion. Police can stop a citizen on the road at 3.00 pm and charge him or her for wandering. A political party while campaigning would promise everything that would sound very melodious in the ears of the electorates only to renege when the election is won and it is in power. When it is reminded of its unfaithfulness, the government spokespersons’ response most likely will be that it was the administration before theirs that made such promises being referred to. All they are doing is to clear the mess left behind by their predecessors. For the ordinary Nigerian, it is a matter of head you lose, tell you lose. Governance in Nigeria is a circus show at which the spectator gets more confused as the show progresses. In Nigeria today, citizens have exhausted their patience and what they are waiting for is the day God will deliver them. There is nothing wrong ordinarily with asking the populace to make sacrifices but the question is, for how long and what do they expect at the end? As it stands today in our country, any call for more sacrifices on the part of the citizenry, means adding more to their burden. Thanks.

–Emma Okoukwu.

Re: El-zakzaky: Correcting a wrong with wrong

Abdulfatah, you as always hit the nail on the head again. One of the reasons many people were opposed to the buhari presidency in nigeria is the fear that buhari will not be able to function within a democratic setting. In the last two years events happening before our very eyes hav justified those fears. No matter the achievements of a govt. The failure of the govt to observe the rule of law is capable of making the achievents insignificant. Although the imn and nigerian army were the parties in dispute originally the court as an impartial arbiter had stepped in to ensure a peaceful resolution of the matter but this government has given itself the liberty to spit into the face of the judiciary. The lawlessness of this govt is an invitation to anarchy and i think the people of this country ought to be wise enough know and not repeat the error of 2015 as 2019 beckons. If the govt itself disregards the law, how can it in good conscience insist on enforcing the law on the people? No matter how sharp a knife is it cannot cut itself bt it will require another to do the job. I hope nigerians are listening.

–080799224××

Whereas all reasonable men (women inclusive) will condemn all forms of fundamentalism it is trite that education confers on all us the finesse of logic, rule of law, it follows that our leaders and those in positions of authority shouldn’t behave in a way the common man can sneer with cocked face, “huunh, take a Nigerian pig to Las Vegas, it will still behave like a pig”. You have said it all and added quality to my Abakiliki Sunday rice on the eve of “Democracy Day” celebration after two years of this administration as for whether l’ll celebrate it, my reply is: “celebrate what?” We really need to exorcise the demon that blinds the hearts, eyes and mind of Nigerian politicians to ignore international best practices of democracy.

–Tony Enyinta, Isuikwuato, Abia State.

Abdulfatah, the issue of El-Zakzaky is so disturbing to imagine happening in twenty first century in any country under the globe. How would any human on earth imagine an arm of government, under the presidency, disobeying the orders of the court, with unimaginable levity and presidency looking the other way on it? A discerning mind would not be lost on the fact that what is happening to El-Zakzaky, his family and religious group is a well designed plot by some high ranking men in government. The fact that the military entourage that was claimed blocked by El-Zakzaky worshippers were not killed on the spot but a day after is enough to show there was a definite plan to carry out that inhuman act against the group. The release issue is now gravitating towards laughable dimension. I read recently that a presidential aide said that El-Zakzaky and others were being kept in “safe-custody” to protect their lives in defiance to court order. What do some of these presidential aides take Nigerians for, a pack of dumbs? I do not belong to El-Zakzaky’s religious group, not even a Moslem either but the point is that Shiites have not been internationally declared as a terrorist group. So, there is no reason to subject them or their leaders to suspicious maltreatments in Nigeria.

Just in today’s edition of Sunday Sun, a cleric pronounced that President Buhari’s ill health needs divine intervention. Sometimes, spiritual retributive justice is responsible for what some people experience in life. God is never asleep over issues. May God’s intervention come in to settle El-Zakzaky’s issue; while we pray God to bailout President Buhari from his illness fast, Amen.

–Lai Ashadele.

Since the court has granted him bail despite what he did, they should allow him go and sin no more. Judiciary is part of Nigeria’s problem because of manner they deliver judgement when they know how culprits commit crimes. Judges would grant them bail. It is very bad and sad. It is time we held our judiciary responsible for what is happening in our country where judges see truth but would turn it to falsehood because highest bidder gets justice.

–Gordon Chika Nnorom

Abdulfatah, I appreciate the forthright manner in which you discussed the El-Zakzaky debacle in your piece. It has reached a point now where citizens of this nation can boldly say without an iota of doubt that the human rights record of this administration is nothing to write home about. Unfortunately, the government and its spokespeople want us to believe otherwise. But evidences abound affirming that assertion. For God’s sake can a man be kept in protective custody against his wish? If the need for the protection is so compelling, why did a court of competent jurisdiction rule that the man the government so desperately wants to protect should be let go; and a house built for him and his family? Now you are keeping him in protective custody after killing hundreds of his followers and his children.

Does this really portray you as his friend? The trend that has unfortunately emerged in the last two years is that this government is intolerant of opposing views and does not care a hoot what people feel about such a stance. A government that routinely disobeys court orders, is not showing good example and that is one of the worst forms of corruption. If this country must survive, democracy anchored on rule of law, equity and justice must be allowed to flourish unhindered. Thanks.

–Emma Okoukwu







