Re-present SEDC ‎bill – Group urges S’East lawmakers

The South East / South South Network(SESS) a political group of the people of the zones has called on members of the House of Representatives from the Southeast to consider presenting the South East Development Commission(SEDC) bill a second time. The bill seeking to set up a commission that will develop the southeast zone of […]

Re-present SEDC ‎bill – Group urges S’East lawmakers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

