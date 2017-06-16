Pages Navigation Menu

Ramadan meal matchmaker sharing Iftar experience to educate others, dispel stereotypes

Posted on Jun 16, 2017


Toronto Star

Ramadan meal matchmaker sharing Iftar experience to educate others, dispel stereotypes
Toronto Star
In May, Markham's Mariam Shirazi created the website Experience Ramadan, where Muslim families sign up to have Iftars with people of different faiths. Since then, 120 matches have been made. Sheer Kurma, a traditional Eid dessert that is milky and sweet.
