Read how, man impersonates Nigeria’s Interior Minister to defraud village head of N1m

A man identified as Prince Momoh Enema has been arrested for using the name of the Minister of Interior, General Abdulraman Dambazau (rtd), to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Enema was arrested after he and members of his syndicate pretended to be Dambazau, his Chief of Staff and his Personal Assistant. Enema defrauded the Seriki of Gwandabawa, …

The post Read how, man impersonates Nigeria’s Interior Minister to defraud village head of N1m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

