Read How Some Men Duped Unsuspecting WAEC Students Across Nigeria

Four men are being made to pay for their evil acts after being found out to have connived to dupe unsuspecting WAEC students. The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested four suspects for operating illegal `rogue websites` to defraud unsuspecting West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, candidates across the country. The suspects are: …

The post Read How Some Men Duped Unsuspecting WAEC Students Across Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

