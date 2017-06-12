Read story of man who proposes to girlfriend during her birthday party sponsored by her sugar daddy

A South African Twitter user shared the story, of a a married man who threw a lavish birthday party for his side chick, and the girl’s boyfriend proposed to her in the party! According to her, people were hailing the boyfriend thinking he was the one who sponsored the party. Continue below… Lol!!!

The post Read story of man who proposes to girlfriend during her birthday party sponsored by her sugar daddy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

