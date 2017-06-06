Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid players to pocket £2million bonus each for winning double

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid’s victorious Champions League squad are expected to share the biggest bonus in football history after completing the European and domestic double for the first time in 59 years. The players are believed to be receiving £2million each for their achievements this season. The bonus structure is done differently in Madrid, with the amount […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

