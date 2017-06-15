Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud allegations

Real Madrid reacted on Wednesday that they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally. Spanish prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against the player accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) by hiding his image rights income between 2011 …

