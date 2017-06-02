Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid releases squad list ahead of Champions league final

Ahead of the UEFA Champions  League final, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has released the 25- man squad that will face Juventus in Saturday’s  final in Cardiff. The players’ list is as follows: Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez. Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo. Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco, Enzo …

