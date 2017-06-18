Real Madrid to ward off clubs with £350m price-tag on Ronaldo

Real Madrid say it would take a £350million deal to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, which they expect to deter Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. The 32-year-old, unhappy at the Bernabeu because of a perceived lack of support over his battle with Spanish tax authorities, what he considers to be unfair press and […]

