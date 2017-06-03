Real Madrid wins second straight Champions League title behind Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s reign as Champions League winner will continue for another year.

Real Madrid has become the first team to repeat as European champion since AC Milan accomplished the feat in 1989-1990, winning a record 12th European crown after downing Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final in Cardiff after a dominant second half. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, Casemiro scored the go-ahead goal and Marco Asensio added a late tally for Real, which has now won three titles in the last four years. For Ronaldo, a triumph is his fourth on the European stage (three with Real), bringing him level with individual rival Lionel Messi.

The loss is another heartbreak for Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was hoping to win the trophy for the first time in his legendary career. The loss is Juventus’s second in three seasons in the Champions League final after falling to Barcelona in 2015.

Juventus came out aggressive early, pressuring Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a pair of chances from Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine’s glancing header and long-range drive were both saved by the Costa Rican, though.

He was tested soon after by Miralem Pjanic, whose drive from distance was earmarked for the lower left-hand corner, but Navas got down quickly to swat it away.

