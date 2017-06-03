Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid won a record 12th Champions League

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to retain their Champions League crown. Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy with their sixth triumph in the competition – and 12th when you include it in its former guise of the European […]

