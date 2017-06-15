Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane tipped for France job by FFF president – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane tipped for France job by FFF president
ESPN FC
Former France teammate Frank Leboeuf shares his thoughts on Zinedine Zidane's success so far at the helm of Real Madrid. Christian Karembeu believes Zinedine Zidane will continue to impress as Real Madrid manager. Sid Lowe discusses the much …
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane becoming France manager would be a 'logical' move, says French FA chief
Zidane to coach France national team – FFF president
FFF president: Zinedine Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!