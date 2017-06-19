Pages Navigation Menu

Real reason Goodluck Jonathan lost 2015 election – PDP chieftain, Umar Ardo

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

A Chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP, and three times governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Dr. Umar Ardo has insisted that immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election the moment he removed Justice Salami as President of the Appeal Court. Ardo, also a former Special Assistant to the former Vice President Atiku […]

