Real reason South East Development Commission bill failed – Senator Tejuoso
Senator Dapo Tejuoso, (APC – Ogun Central), Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, has explained why the South East development commission agency bill was rejected in the House of Representatives. He explained that there is no basis for the South East zone to ask for a development commission when they were not in a war zone. […]
Real reason South East Development Commission bill failed – Senator Tejuoso
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!