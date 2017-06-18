Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real reason South East Development Commission bill failed – Senator Tejuoso

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Dapo Tejuoso, (APC – Ogun Central), Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, has explained why the South East development commission agency bill was rejected in the House of Representatives. He explained that there is no basis for the South East zone to ask for a development commission when they were not in a war zone. […]

Real reason South East Development Commission bill failed – Senator Tejuoso

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.