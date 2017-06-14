Real Strikers emerges outstanding private security company in Nigeria

Real Strikers Security Services Limited, has been named the most outstanding private guards security company of the year on quality services and effective security vigilance in Nigeria 2017.

Speaking at the National Security Award organised by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs in collaboration with Nigeria Media Links, Managing Director of the company, Joseph Ameh, said the organisation emerged winner because of its performances, excellent service delivery to clients and professional approach in all business dealings.

Ameh said the company would not relent in its efforts to keep the pace and aspire to attain a more enviable height in the private security industry, to enable the private sector add meaningfully to the nation’s economy.

He said: “The private security sector presents Nigeria with resources, which if properly harnessed, can contribute significantly to crime reduction and enhancement of security, particularly through information with public security agencies

“Contemporary discourse on the state and security has shifted from the traditional assumption that security is an exclusive responsibility of the state. The prevailing trend is the increasing role of private security outfits as dominant sector in the security sector”.

Also speaking, Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, tasked the firm to keep up the good efforts, noting that the private security outfits remained key in combating crime in the country.

The post Real Strikers emerges outstanding private security company in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

