Reasons why your might be refused s*x by your spouse
Here are some possible reasons your partner might be avoiding having s*x with you: Relationship dissatisfaction Arguments, fights, disagreements and hurt feelings all interfere with intimacy in any relationship, Nelson noted. Also, your spouse could be harbouring resentment towards you and in order to find out what the problem is, it’s inevitable that you’ll have …
The post Reasons why your might be refused s*x by your spouse appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!