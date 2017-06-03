Reasons why your might be refused s*x by your spouse

Here are some possible reasons your partner might be avoiding having s*x with you: Relationship dissatisfaction Arguments, fights, disagreements and hurt feelings all interfere with intimacy in any relationship, Nelson noted. Also, your spouse could be harbouring resentment towards you and in order to find out what the problem is, it’s inevitable that you’ll have …

The post Reasons why your might be refused s*x by your spouse appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

