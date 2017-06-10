Recall Zuma to save ANC, says SACP in North West – Citizen
Recall Zuma to save ANC, says SACP in North West
North West SACP secretary Madoda Sambatha told an NUM rally in Rustenburg that the ANC should recall President Jacob Zuma to restore its dignity and save the party. Picture: ANA. The ANC should not wait for Zuma to be removed by a parliamentary …
