Recalled Judges: NJC knocks Presidency, says Buhari still retaining ‘corrupt Judges’

……insists FG has no case against Justice Ademola

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Poised for a showdown, the National Judicial Council, NJC, Sunday, tackled the Presidency, saying it was “constrained” to reveal that President Muhammadu Buhari is still retaining some Judges it recommended for dismissal over their involvement in acts of corruption.

The Council, via a statement signed by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it was disappointed that the Presidency turned around to accuse it of shielding corrupt Judges, when those that were found culpable and recommended for dismissal since President Buhari administration came on board, have not been removed till date.

