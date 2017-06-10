Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recalled Judges: NJC knocks Presidency, says Buhari still retaining ‘corrupt Judges’

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

……insists FG has no case against Justice Ademola
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Poised for a showdown, the National Judicial Council, NJC, Sunday, tackled the Presidency, saying it was “constrained” to reveal that President Muhammadu Buhari is still retaining some Judges it recommended for dismissal over their involvement in acts of corruption.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The Council, via a statement signed by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it was disappointed that the Presidency turned around to accuse it of shielding corrupt Judges, when those that were found culpable and recommended for dismissal since President Buhari administration came on board, have not been removed till date.

The post Recalled Judges: NJC knocks Presidency, says Buhari still retaining ‘corrupt Judges’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.