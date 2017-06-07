Recalled Justice Nganjiwa also resumes duty – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Recalled Justice Nganjiwa also resumes duty
Vanguard
Yenagoa – Some of the judges, accused of corruption but cleared by the National Judicial Council (NJC), on Wednesday resumed duty at their various duty posts in line with the NJC directive. The recalled judges were: Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme …
