Recession: Adamawa United to downsize number of players-Team chairman

The Chairman of Adamawa United Football Club, Emmanuel Zira, has announced plans to downsize the team to a manageable size for effective results in the next season. Zira, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Yola, said that most of the recruited players were of no use to the club. According to him, keeping them…

The post Recession: Adamawa United to downsize number of players-Team chairman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

